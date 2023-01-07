Home Nation

Joshimath sinking: Plea in SC seeks to declare land subsidence as national disaster

Additionally, the plea also seeks to immediately stop the construction and building work of the Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Electric, Project tunnel.

Published: 07th January 2023 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Joshimath

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath continues to strike fear among residents, a plea has been filed in India's top court seeking to declare the harrowing crisis as a national disaster.  

This comes at the back of cracks continuing to appear in houses following concerns that the town was gradually sinking. Located at a height of 6,000 feet in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Joshimath falls in high-risk seismic 'Zone-V'. Experts say several anthropogenic and natural factors have led to the subsidence of Joshimath.

The plea also sought the intervention of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in providing urgent relief and securing the livelihood of Joshimath's residents.

Additionally, the plea also seeks to immediately stop the construction and building work of the Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Electric, Project tunnel and commencing the same pursuant to the formulation of guidelines by a high-level committee of geologists, hydrologists and engineers set up by this court.

"There is total inaction, no-action and negligence on part of the respondents particularly the respondents in tackling the current disastrous condition of Joshimath which is resulting in unimaginable hardship as well as loss of life and property of the people of Joshimath, the plea states. 

The plea also seeks for providing immediate financial assistance and compensation to those who are losing their houses and lands on account of land sliding, land sinking, subsidence and cracking. 

Relief has also been sought for taking effective and proactive steps to protect the spiritual and religious and cultural places of Hindus including Sikhs at Joshimath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath Joshimath sinking Land Subsidence Joshimath Crisis
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp