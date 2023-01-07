Joshimath sinking: Plea in SC seeks to declare land subsidence as national disaster

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath continues to strike fear among residents, a plea has been filed in India's top court seeking to declare the harrowing crisis as a national disaster.

This comes at the back of cracks continuing to appear in houses following concerns that the town was gradually sinking. Located at a height of 6,000 feet in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Joshimath falls in high-risk seismic 'Zone-V'. Experts say several anthropogenic and natural factors have led to the subsidence of Joshimath.

The plea also sought the intervention of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in providing urgent relief and securing the livelihood of Joshimath's residents.

Additionally, the plea also seeks to immediately stop the construction and building work of the Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Electric, Project tunnel and commencing the same pursuant to the formulation of guidelines by a high-level committee of geologists, hydrologists and engineers set up by this court.

"There is total inaction, no-action and negligence on part of the respondents particularly the respondents in tackling the current disastrous condition of Joshimath which is resulting in unimaginable hardship as well as loss of life and property of the people of Joshimath, the plea states.

The plea also seeks for providing immediate financial assistance and compensation to those who are losing their houses and lands on account of land sliding, land sinking, subsidence and cracking.

Relief has also been sought for taking effective and proactive steps to protect the spiritual and religious and cultural places of Hindus including Sikhs at Joshimath.

