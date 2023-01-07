Home Nation

Keep our names secret in bribery cases, until proven guilty Maharashtra officials write to CM 

Senior government officials said that once the name of the government appears in an alleged bribery case, he or she starts facing stigma.

Published: 07th January 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Government officers have raised a unique demand before Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying if they are caught in a trap while taking bribe, their names and photographs should not be revealed till they are convicted in a court of law.

Maharashtra Adhikari Sangathan (Maharashtra Officers Association) writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asking that when government employees get caught for bribe of even Rs 100, his/her name and photograph gets published in the newspapers and establish him/her as a bribe-taker before the crime is proved in court.

“Some of these are traps to frame a government employee and tarnish his/her image. When the matter goes in court and he or she doesn’t not get convicted due to lack of evidence or proof. But the government and his family suffer a lot. This should be stopped. Therefore, we kindly request you once a government employee is caught for allegedly taking bribe case, his name and photograph should not be given to newspapers for publiations,” stated in the letter.

The letter further reads that as per the past records of the bribe cases, the conviction ratio is not good. “In the alleged bribery cases, out of approximately 100 cases, hardly one or two per cent see establishment of the charges against the accused. While 99 per cent government employees suffer without any fault,” reads the letter.  

Senior government officials said that once the name of the government appears in an alleged bribery case, he or she starts facing stigma.“The charges are yet get proved but the society starts boycotting him and his family.  Many a time they treat him as criminal. This is not good. We are defending the person who has done the crime. But what about those people who are innocent? The innocent employees who are framed in wrong charges should not suffer,” the letter asks chief minister.

‘Even Rs 100 tarnish image’

Maharashtra Adhikari Sangathan writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asking that when government employees get caught for bribe of even Rs 100, his/her name and photograph gets published in the newspapers and establish him/her as a bribe-taker before the crime is proved in court

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Eknath Shinde bribe
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp