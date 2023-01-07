Our youth emerging pioneers: Union Minister Anurag Thakur at Y20 event

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that Indian youth are emerging pioneers and fast adopters of new technology; whether its social media led social causes or billion dollar start-ups, India’s youth is leading from the front. He was speaking at the launch of the themes of Y20 summit, its logo and website in the curtain raiser event in Delhi.

“Indian youth are emerging as pioneers and fast adopters of new technology. Our youngsters are leveraging technology and driving the start-up culture, providing pragmatic solutions to socio-economic problems; whether its social media led social causes or billion dollar start- ups - India’s youth is leading from the front,” the minister said.

He said that when the world was struggling with COVID-19, India’s youth achieved the milestone of 50 unicorns. He expressed his pride over India holding world’s third position in terms of number of start-ups – with over 100 unicorns.The Engagement Groups of which Youth 20 or Y20 is a part, brings together civil societies, parliamentarians, think tanks, women, youth, labour, businesses and researchers of the G20 countries.

Thakur further stated that the future of the world economy and humanity rests in the hands of Gen Z, today’s youth are born into a digital, globalized and constantly evolving world filled with uncertainty, immense pace, potential and limitless possibilities.

“Young people are stakeholders in the present and builders of tomorrow. We have progressed across sectors with the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. There is a start-up revolution in the country. It is important to remember that the Youth will inherit the future they build,” said Thakur, who also holds the charge of youth affairs and sports ministry.

He added, “At the Y20 Summit, India will not only speak; but also provide an audience to youth from across the world, to be heard in the world’s largest democracy amongst those young leaders geared up with the baton to the future.”

NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that Indian youth are emerging pioneers and fast adopters of new technology; whether its social media led social causes or billion dollar start-ups, India’s youth is leading from the front. He was speaking at the launch of the themes of Y20 summit, its logo and website in the curtain raiser event in Delhi. “Indian youth are emerging as pioneers and fast adopters of new technology. Our youngsters are leveraging technology and driving the start-up culture, providing pragmatic solutions to socio-economic problems; whether its social media led social causes or billion dollar start- ups - India’s youth is leading from the front,” the minister said. He said that when the world was struggling with COVID-19, India’s youth achieved the milestone of 50 unicorns. He expressed his pride over India holding world’s third position in terms of number of start-ups – with over 100 unicorns.The Engagement Groups of which Youth 20 or Y20 is a part, brings together civil societies, parliamentarians, think tanks, women, youth, labour, businesses and researchers of the G20 countries. Thakur further stated that the future of the world economy and humanity rests in the hands of Gen Z, today’s youth are born into a digital, globalized and constantly evolving world filled with uncertainty, immense pace, potential and limitless possibilities. “Young people are stakeholders in the present and builders of tomorrow. We have progressed across sectors with the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. There is a start-up revolution in the country. It is important to remember that the Youth will inherit the future they build,” said Thakur, who also holds the charge of youth affairs and sports ministry. He added, “At the Y20 Summit, India will not only speak; but also provide an audience to youth from across the world, to be heard in the world’s largest democracy amongst those young leaders geared up with the baton to the future.”