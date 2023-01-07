Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius

By PTI

JAIPUR: Almost entire Rajasthan is reeling under severe cold as the minimum temperature in many areas were recorded below the freezing point for several consecutive days.

On Friday night, the minimum temperature was recorded at 0.0 degree Celsius in Churu and 0.6 degree Celsius in Pilani.

"The minimum temperature on Friday night was 1.0 degrees in Sikar, 1.2 degrees in Karauli, 1.6 degrees in Anta, 1.7 degrees in Banasthali, 2.0 degrees in Bikaner, 2.4 degrees in Alwar, 2.6 degrees in Dholpur, 3.3 degrees in Nagaur and 3.4 degrees in Tonk," according to the Meteorological Department.

In the state capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 19.8 degrees and 4.4 degrees respectively in the last 24 hours.

However, in the coming days there are strong chances of people getting relief from extreme cold wave, dense fog and cold days due to slight rise in temperature.

