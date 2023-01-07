Home Nation

Schoolboy hit by speeding car, dragged for 1 km in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

The boy, Ketan Kumar, a class 9 student was on his way to a coaching class on his cycle when he was hit by a white Wagon R.

Published: 07th January 2023 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV screengrab of Ketan Kumar being dragged by the car.

By Online Desk

In an incident similar to the Delhi Kanjhawala horror, a 15-year-old schoolboy was dragged by a car for a kilometre in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi dsitrict.

The boy, Ketan Kumar, a class 9 student was on his way to a coaching class on his cycle when he was hit by a white Wagon R. The car rammed into his cycle entangling his foot on the back of the vehicle.

In an attempt to flee the spot, the driver sped off dragging the boy behind despite eyewitnesses yelling at him to stop the car.

In CCTV visuals, Ketan can be seen trying to free his leg as the car moves through the lanes with people running behind. 

Ketan was rescued after the car finally stopped at a crowded market area. An irate crowd caught the driver and beat him up with sticks. They also vandalised the car. Police in the area saved the driver from angry crowds and arrested him. 

Notably, this is the third incident reported this month. Two days back, a delivery agent in Noida died after a car rammed his two-wheeler and dragged him for about 500 metres while the Delhi Kanjhawala horror was making headlines. 

