Home Nation

Supreme Court transfers all same-sex marriage pleas to itself

The CJI suggested the Solicitor General and the petitioner counsel to discuss and identify the issues to be argued.

Published: 07th January 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, LGBT, LGBT Rights, Same Sex Marriage

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the transfer of all petitions regarding legal recognition for same-sex marriages pending before different high courts, to itself. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, while transferring the petitions, asked the government to file its response by February 15. It granted liberty to the petitioners to argue their case before it virtually.

On March 13, the court will begin hearing petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under various Acts, including the Special Marriage Act, Foreign Marriage Act and Hindu Marriage Act.
The SC appointed nodal counsel on behalf of both sides to assist the court. The CJI suggested the Solicitor General and the petitioner counsel to discuss and identify the issues to be argued. He also said three-four lead counsel can be decided by the petitioners to avoid repetition.

Ahead of Friday’s hearing, an organisation called United Hindu Front protested against the SC for agreeing to consider pleas seeking the relief, adding homosexuality is against Indian culture.
The court had earlier issued notice on some of the pleas and sought the Centre’s response to two pleas filed by two gay couples, seeking solemnisation of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
same-sex marriages Supreme Court
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp