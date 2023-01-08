Akhilesh refuses tea offered by Lucknow top cops, says it can be laced with poison

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav created a buzz on Sunday by refusing the tea offered to him by senior police officials at the Lucknow police headquarters saying he did not trust them and that they could lace the tea with poison.

In a video going viral over social media, Akhilesh is heard saying: “I will not drink the tea here. I will bring my own, but can take your cup. I can’t drink the tea offered here. What if you poison me? I don’t have trust. I am serious, I don’t have trust. I will get it from outside.”

He is also seen directing someone to get tea from outside.

The SP chief had visited police headquarters to seek the release of Samajwadi Party social media in-charge and party leader Manish Jagan Agarwal in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him at Hazratganj police station for using derogatory language against women in his Twitter posts.

Akhilesh Yadav जी पुलिस मुख्यालय का चाय पीने से किया इनकार, उन्होने कहा - क्या पता कही जहर मिला कर दे दो.. pic.twitter.com/3bgHpuIphc — Samajwad ek soch (@samajwadeksoch) January 8, 2023

However, ADG Law & Order, Prashant Kumar said: “He (Akhilesh Yadav) did have tea later in the presence of officials. Everyone behaved well with him. All senior officials were here. He was listened to and he was explained everything. He left after being satisfied with all of it.”

As per Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shriadkar, Agarwal handles the party’s social media cell and in all four FIRs were registered—two in the names of the accused and two against the Twitter handle—for using derogatory language against women in Twitter posts.

“The probe is underway in four cases and legal action will be taken against everyone who used offensive language against women. These tweets were suspected to hamper the peace and cases have been registered, warrants will be issued against all involved in the matter,” said Shriadkar.

A senior police officer said the most recent case against Agarwal was registered on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) social media in-charge Richa Rajput.

In her complaint, Rajput alleged that SP workers threatened her with rape and assassinated her character on social media. She added that she feared for her life and safety.

The BJPYM leader claimed that if anything happened to her, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would be held responsible.

The case lodged against Agarwal on Rajput’s complaint was under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

After coming out of the police headquarters, Akhilesh Yadav said that he did not expect justice from the BJP government. “Police and administration are with those who do injustice and lie. Those who speak truth will be punished. This isn't just about one day, BJP uses derogatory language so that others respond,” said the SP chief.

“From Police to administration, everyone is working as a BJP worker. They have no relation with law, rules and justice. When I reached Police HQ, I couldn't see anyone, it was vacant. If there is no one to listen to people, think who is being listened to in UP,” he added.

He claimed that he had demanded action against BJP leaders too who had used objectionable language. “We have been assured of action against them too. We have filed a complaint,” said Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also lodged against Rajput on SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel’s complaint under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) and under the IT Act.

Rajput is accused of allegedly using objectionable language against Manipuri MP Dimple Yadav.

Later in the afternoon, Akhilesh visited Manish Jagan Agarwal in the Lucknow jail.

However, ADG Law & Order, Prashant Kumar said that those issues had been cropping up from time to time, since November. “Only after a thorough investigation did Lucknow Police take action in this regard,” he said.

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav created a buzz on Sunday by refusing the tea offered to him by senior police officials at the Lucknow police headquarters saying he did not trust them and that they could lace the tea with poison. In a video going viral over social media, Akhilesh is heard saying: “I will not drink the tea here. I will bring my own, but can take your cup. I can’t drink the tea offered here. What if you poison me? I don’t have trust. I am serious, I don’t have trust. I will get it from outside.” He is also seen directing someone to get tea from outside. The SP chief had visited police headquarters to seek the release of Samajwadi Party social media in-charge and party leader Manish Jagan Agarwal in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him at Hazratganj police station for using derogatory language against women in his Twitter posts. Akhilesh Yadav जी पुलिस मुख्यालय का चाय पीने से किया इनकार, उन्होने कहा - क्या पता कही जहर मिला कर दे दो.. pic.twitter.com/3bgHpuIphc — Samajwad ek soch (@samajwadeksoch) January 8, 2023 However, ADG Law & Order, Prashant Kumar said: “He (Akhilesh Yadav) did have tea later in the presence of officials. Everyone behaved well with him. All senior officials were here. He was listened to and he was explained everything. He left after being satisfied with all of it.” As per Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shriadkar, Agarwal handles the party’s social media cell and in all four FIRs were registered—two in the names of the accused and two against the Twitter handle—for using derogatory language against women in Twitter posts. “The probe is underway in four cases and legal action will be taken against everyone who used offensive language against women. These tweets were suspected to hamper the peace and cases have been registered, warrants will be issued against all involved in the matter,” said Shriadkar. A senior police officer said the most recent case against Agarwal was registered on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) social media in-charge Richa Rajput. In her complaint, Rajput alleged that SP workers threatened her with rape and assassinated her character on social media. She added that she feared for her life and safety. The BJPYM leader claimed that if anything happened to her, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would be held responsible. The case lodged against Agarwal on Rajput’s complaint was under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act. After coming out of the police headquarters, Akhilesh Yadav said that he did not expect justice from the BJP government. “Police and administration are with those who do injustice and lie. Those who speak truth will be punished. This isn't just about one day, BJP uses derogatory language so that others respond,” said the SP chief. “From Police to administration, everyone is working as a BJP worker. They have no relation with law, rules and justice. When I reached Police HQ, I couldn't see anyone, it was vacant. If there is no one to listen to people, think who is being listened to in UP,” he added. He claimed that he had demanded action against BJP leaders too who had used objectionable language. “We have been assured of action against them too. We have filed a complaint,” said Akhilesh. Meanwhile, an FIR was also lodged against Rajput on SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel’s complaint under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) and under the IT Act. Rajput is accused of allegedly using objectionable language against Manipuri MP Dimple Yadav. Later in the afternoon, Akhilesh visited Manish Jagan Agarwal in the Lucknow jail. However, ADG Law & Order, Prashant Kumar said that those issues had been cropping up from time to time, since November. “Only after a thorough investigation did Lucknow Police take action in this regard,” he said.