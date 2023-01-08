Amit Shah relies on Modi factor to revive BJP's political fortunes, targets Congress in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Korba district in Chhattisgarh turned into an informal launch of a poll campaign for the opposition BJP as he began his speech by taking a pledge from the voters to get rid of the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel in the elections due later this year.

Raising the poll pitch with Jai Shri Ram's call while addressing a public rally, Shah said, “I am fortunate to have again visited the maternal home of Lord Ram”. The birthplace of Mata Kaushalya (mother of Ram) is Chandakhuri, 30 km from Raipur.

Apparently relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the political fortune of the BJP in Chhattisgarh and return to power, the union minister said, “If you wish Modi should again become PM in 2024 then you will have to ensure the BJP forms the government in 2023 in Chhattisgarh. Once our government is formed, not just every wrongdoing of the Congress government will be taken into account but all the essential works that need to be carried out in the interests of the people would be accomplished during the next five years”.

The BJP leader, who claimed that his government will ensure the Maoist menace in the country gets wiped out by 2024, lashed out at the Baghel government alleging that the development works are stalled and corruption has reached a new high in Chhattisgarh, the state gifted by the BJP government of Atal Behari Vajpayee.

“When the people of Chhattisgarh had elected BJP led by Raman Singh for 15 years, the erstwhile Bimaru state turned into a progressive region. We have a long list of our achievements, it is for CM Bhupesh Baghel to show what his government has actually done for the state in five years, as the elections are arriving. Congress government speaks lies and engages only in corruption”, said Shah.

However, Baghel countered Shah saying that the BJP only levels allegations. "Double engine government has now become trouble engine. People of the state know the ground reality on development in the state", the CM added.

He alleged the embezzlement of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, which was started by the Modi government.

“DMF is meant for the welfare of the tribal, deprived population and the development of their region. But the amount of Rs 9234 crore accrued from the DMF has been misappropriated and siphoned off through corrupt practices in the state”, asserted the union minister.

He exhorted the people to take accountability and retribution for corrupt practices and poor governance of the Congress government by opting for the BJP as their choice during the forthcoming polls in Chhattisgarh.



RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Korba district in Chhattisgarh turned into an informal launch of a poll campaign for the opposition BJP as he began his speech by taking a pledge from the voters to get rid of the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel in the elections due later this year. Raising the poll pitch with Jai Shri Ram's call while addressing a public rally, Shah said, “I am fortunate to have again visited the maternal home of Lord Ram”. The birthplace of Mata Kaushalya (mother of Ram) is Chandakhuri, 30 km from Raipur. Apparently relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the political fortune of the BJP in Chhattisgarh and return to power, the union minister said, “If you wish Modi should again become PM in 2024 then you will have to ensure the BJP forms the government in 2023 in Chhattisgarh. Once our government is formed, not just every wrongdoing of the Congress government will be taken into account but all the essential works that need to be carried out in the interests of the people would be accomplished during the next five years”. The BJP leader, who claimed that his government will ensure the Maoist menace in the country gets wiped out by 2024, lashed out at the Baghel government alleging that the development works are stalled and corruption has reached a new high in Chhattisgarh, the state gifted by the BJP government of Atal Behari Vajpayee. “When the people of Chhattisgarh had elected BJP led by Raman Singh for 15 years, the erstwhile Bimaru state turned into a progressive region. We have a long list of our achievements, it is for CM Bhupesh Baghel to show what his government has actually done for the state in five years, as the elections are arriving. Congress government speaks lies and engages only in corruption”, said Shah. However, Baghel countered Shah saying that the BJP only levels allegations. "Double engine government has now become trouble engine. People of the state know the ground reality on development in the state", the CM added. He alleged the embezzlement of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, which was started by the Modi government. “DMF is meant for the welfare of the tribal, deprived population and the development of their region. But the amount of Rs 9234 crore accrued from the DMF has been misappropriated and siphoned off through corrupt practices in the state”, asserted the union minister. He exhorted the people to take accountability and retribution for corrupt practices and poor governance of the Congress government by opting for the BJP as their choice during the forthcoming polls in Chhattisgarh.