Grand alliance, BJP come face-to-face over caste census in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: As the first phase of the much-hyped caste-based census in Bihar started on Saturday, the grand alliance and the Opposition BJP intensified their attack on each other with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav accusing the BJP of being anti-poor for not wanting caste census in the state.

Expressing his happiness over the caste survey, Tejashwi said that the grand alliance government had taken a historic step. He said that it is in the interest of the poor and all sections of society.

"Lalu Prasad Ji (RJD chief) has been demanding from the beginning and we have even taken to the streets in support of it,” Tejashwi remarked.

Deputy chief minister said that former Manmohan Singh had conducted the caste census too but BJP claimed that the caste data had gone corrupt. “The caste census will give us scientific data on the condition of various castes and it will help the state government prepare the budget and launch welfare schemes accordingly,” he remarked.

The caste-based census will collect data pertaining to people of all castes, socio-economic conditions and others. The caste census will cover an estimated population of 12,70 crore people in an estimated 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, comprising 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies.

The caste count is conducted in two phases. In the first phase, which will be over by January 21, the number of all households in the state will be counted. The second phase of the survey will be done in April. The survey would be completed by May 31 this year.

In Bihar, the caste-based census has always been a major issue as a resolution was passed in the state assembly unanimously in its favour twice in 2018 and 2019. An 11-member delegation from Bihar also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in August 2021, demanding a caste-based census across the country. The centre had, however, refused to conduct the nationwide caste census but allowed states to conduct it from their own resources.

Later, the Bihar cabinet decided to conduct the caste-based census in the state on June 2 last year.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi hit back at Tejashwi for calling his party ‘anti-poor’ and asked the latter to explain why it took seven months to start the caste-based census.

He said that two deputy chief ministers from BJP and other party ministers who were present in the state cabinet had taken the decision to conduct the caste census in the state on June 2 last year during the former NDA government. Grand Alliance should not try to take credit for the caste-based census, he added.

