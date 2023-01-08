Home Nation

India’s bond with its diaspora grew stronger during COVID pandemic: S Jaishankar

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar was addressing the inaugural session of Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (YPBD).

Published: 08th January 2023 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur and Nisith Pramanik with MP of Australia Zaneta Mascarenhas and Madhya Pradesh CM during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

By Express News Service

INDORE: On day one of the three-day 17th Prawasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in the country's cleanest city Indore, the Narendra Modi government engaged with the young Indian diaspora spread across the globe through the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (YPBD).

Addressing the inaugural session of YPBD, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar mentioned on Sunday that ties with the 34 million Indian diasporas became stronger as a result of the trials and tribulations of the COVID pandemic.

"We recognise the tremendous response from the people of Indian Origin and Non-Resident Indian community during the most difficult moments of our own COVID experience. As we meet today, I can truly say that our bonds have become even more strong as a result of all trials and tribulations that we underwent through during the COVID pandemic," he maintained.

While detailing the growth saga in the eight years of the Modi government, Jaishankar said, "Those of you who are coming to India after a gap, must have surely noticed the changes that have happened here during the last eight years, particularly during the last three years. Notable among them is the extraordinary state of digital delivery that has made possible access to social benefits without leakage. Equally evident is the health infrastructure and indeed the greater awareness of expectations on that score. Enormous infrastructure activity too has been visible to all.”

While narrating the strides made on the external affairs front, the minister said, “The biggest difference, however, is the higher standing of India and stronger relations that we’ve established with virtually every nation that hosts our community. This is reflected in your standing in these societies.”

He added, “The identity of diaspora is very much derived from how closely it is connected to its roots. Here too our efforts have been to encourage easier exposure to Indian culture and traditions abroad. Most of our embassies now offer Yoga, dance and music classes. We’ve asked them to also support and facilitate community functions and collective activities. Also, it’s a matter of pride for us that centres of faith are growing abroad, I think the one in Abu Dhabi has drawn particular attention.”

While underscoring that Indian-origin youth residing abroad have more opportunities to stay connected with their roots than before, Jaishankar said, it’s also expected that the country’s New Education Policy (NEP) will create more pathways for the deeper involvement of the Indian diaspora.

Zeroing upon the enormous potential for the young Indian diaspora in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal (the period leading up to a century of India’s independence), he said “PM Modi has asked us in the country to focus on the Amrit Kaal, its important that the Indian community abroad also does the same. They would be justified in asking themselves how can they make a difference in India’s future. In the past, the answers may have been more in the realms of resources and opportunities. But today, it’s in the era of a knowledge economy, it’s much more in the world of technology of ideas and innovations.”

Addressing the inaugural function and subsequent plenary session on the ‘Role of diaspora’s Youth in Innovations and new Technologies,” minister of state for youth affairs and sports, Anurag Singh Thakur said, “the more you travel in India, not only will you know about the country’s specialities, but will also be acquainted with its challenges and problems and also help in resolving those problems.”

“I believe that your success abroad is not just your success, but also the success of the entire India. Likewise, your problems abroad are our problems and the entire India will come forward to help you. You were and will always be an inseparable part of India’s family.”

The inaugural session of the Youth PBD was also addressed by Zaneta Mascarenhas, the Indian origin young member of the Australian House of Representatives.

