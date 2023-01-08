Home Nation

J&K's BJP unit hits out at Mehbooba Mufti for making remarks on national flag

The BJP leader said the fact is every single resident of J-K is picking up Tiranga and Mufti and her "few supporters are lone case who are still objecting to raising Tiranga".

Published: 08th January 2023 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Sunday hit out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks that the ruling party at the Centre would replace the national flag with a saffron one, saying the Tricolour was the country's pride and whoever looks at it with an evil eye will be dealt sternly.

The party's J-K unit spokesman Altaf Thakur said the BJP's mantra is 'nation first, party second, and self-third.

"Mufti is once again day-dreaming and perhaps far from the reality that Indian flag is flying high and every Indian is feeling proud to be part of BJP," Thakur said.

He said had that not been the case, there would not have been over 300 MPs of the BJP in the Parliament, which is the absolute majority.

Taking a jibe at Mufti, Thakur said for the BJP, the mantra is "nation first, party second and self-third" and there is no question of changing flag or constitution, which is the country's pride.

"The fact is that whosoever looks at the flag with an evil eye, will be dealt sternly," he added.

Thakur said BJP's workers and office bearers are ready to sacrifice their lives for the honour of Tiranga and making statements that BJP wants to change the flag makes no sense.

"Making these assertions reflect that Mufti is getting frustrated due to the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendera Modi and his team that is serving the nation to their best capability," he said.

The BJP spokesman said he wonders how Mufti can join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "so-called" Bharat Jodo Yatra when she has claimed that 'if Article 370 was removed, no one would pick up Tiranga in Kashmir'.

Thakur said Gandhi will be holding Tiranga which he will unfurl at Lal Chowk "but how can Mufti bear that despite her anti-Tiranga assertions".

The BJP leader said the fact is every single resident of J-K is picking up Tiranga and Mufti and her "few supporters are lone case who are still objecting to raising Tiranga".

"Who is the real enemy of Tiranga is quite obvious. Under the Prime Minister's slogan of sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas, every segment of society was covered irrespective of cast, creed and religion. Though some members of the minority community were targeted by terrorists, but security forces acted swiftly to eliminate those who were behind such killings. Rest, all the minorities are feeling secure in J-K and the rest of the country since Modiji took over the reins of the nation," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti national flag tricolour PDP BJP
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp