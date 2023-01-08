PM Modi launches Aspirational Block Programme, asks chief secys to end 'mindless compliances' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched the Aspirational Block Programme on the lines of a similar exercise aimed at developing backward districts and asserted that India is focussing on the four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion to be a developed country.

Chairing the second national conference on chief secretaries from states on its third and last day, Modi said the entire world is looking to India to bring stability to the global supply chain and asked them to take steps for making the MSME sector "global champions" and a part of the global value chain.

He said the country can take full advantage of this only if states take lead by maintaining focus on quality and making decisions with an "India-first" approach, according to a statement.

The prime minister also called upon the chief secretaries to focus on ending "mindless compliances" and outdated laws and rules.

At a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for overregulation and mindless restrictions, he tweeted.

Modi said the states should focus on pro-development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living and provision of robust infrastructure.

"We should move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms," he said, according to a statement.

The prime minister also spoke about the development of both physical and social infrastructure along with a focus on the enhancement of cyber security.

He also tweeted, "With the eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation."

"Strengthening our MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector is important for the country to become self-reliant and to boost economic growth," Modi said, adding that equally important is to popularise local products.

The prime minister also discussed the significance of 2023 being the International Year of Millets and the steps to enhance the popularity of their products.

In his address, the prime minister recalled the development "milestones" since the last conference in June 2022, citing India getting the presidency of G20, becoming the fifth biggest global economy, rapid registration of new startups, foray of private players in the space sector, launch of National Logistics Policy and the approval of National Green Hydrogen Mission.

To make MSMEs globally competitive, they should have access to finance, technology, market and for skilling, the statement quoting Modi said.

He also spoke about bringing more MSMEs on board the GeM portal.

Discussing the success of the cluster approach in the development of MSMEs, he said the linkage of MSME clusters and self-help groups can be explored for promoting unique local products and getting GI tags registration for them, associating it with the endeavour of 'one district one product".

This will give a fillip to the "vocal for local" campaign, Modi said, adding states should identify their best local products and help them attain national and international stature.

He also cited the example of 'Ekta Mall' at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Modi emphasised on data security and the criticality of having a secure technology infrastructure for the seamless delivery of essential services.

He said states should adopt a strong cyber security strategy and added that this investment is like insurance for the future.

The prime minister also stressed on development of coastal areas and said the vast Exclusive Economic Zone of the country is equipped with resources and offers tremendous opportunities.

Stressing the need for increased awareness of the circular economy, Modi highlighted Mission LiFE (Lifestyle of Environment) and the important role the states can play in furthering it.

To promote millets, he said, millet cafes can be established at prominent public places and state government offices across the country.

Millets can be showcased in the G20 meetings being held in states, he said.

For the preparations related to G20 meetings in states, the prime minister stressed the importance of involving the common citizens.

He said creative solutions should be envisaged for achieving the citizen connect.

Modi also advised the establishment of a dedicated team for preparations related to G20 meetings.

The statement said that Modi cautioned states on the challenges posed by drugs, international crimes, terrorism and disinformation originating on foreign soil.

Noting that about 4,000 officers worked to hold this conference for which more than 1,15,000 man-hours were invested, the prime minister said these efforts should start reflecting on the ground as well and asked states to develop and implement action plans based on the suggestions emanating from the conference.

"Over the last two days, we have been witnessing extensive discussions at the chief secretaries conference in Delhi. During my remarks today emphasised a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India's development trajectory," he tweeted.

The chief secretaries conference, which started on January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination, the government has said.

Modi chaired the conference in the last two days.

