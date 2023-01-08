Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi quotes Bhagvad Gita, says Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra’s objective is ‘tapasya’

'The BJP and the RSS are taking the country towards 'forced pooja' using of wealth, capturing institutions and making people fear,' Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Published: 08th January 2023 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in the Brahmasarovar Aarti during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Asserting that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has received an overwhelming response in the country, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the yatra is against fear, hatred, inflation and unemployment, adding that the Bhagvad Gita “teaches us to do work and not worry about the results.”

Amid a dense fog, the Congress yatra resumed Sunday morning from Dodwa near Karnal, the home district of BJP CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and entered Kurukshetra. A group of youngsters greeted him by removing their shirts. Rahul has been moving around in a T-shirt despite a chilly weather.

Senior party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Union minister Kumari Selja accompanied him. Rahul also met protesting farmers at Bastara toll plaza demanding higher state-assured cane prices.

Talking to the media at Samana near Kurukshetra, Rahul said: “While we were in Kerala, people doubted if we would get the Kerala-like response in BJP-ruled Karnataka. However, we got an even better response there. A similar sequence went on everywhere,’’ said Rahul.

OPINION | The Laal Singh Chaddha moment in Indian politics

“In the Gita we are told to focus on work, not on the result,’’ he said, adding there was a purpose behind this yatra, which is ‘tapasya’ (penance),” he said. He would not comment now on whether the yatra would help the party politically. “This yatra is against the suppression of India’s voice, the fear which is being spread and divisions being sown on caste and religious lines,” he said.

OPINION | Rahul's beard of self-discovery

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra congress BJP
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp