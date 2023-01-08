Rahul Gandhi quotes Bhagvad Gita, says Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra’s objective is ‘tapasya’

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Asserting that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has received an overwhelming response in the country, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the yatra is against fear, hatred, inflation and unemployment, adding that the Bhagvad Gita “teaches us to do work and not worry about the results.”

Amid a dense fog, the Congress yatra resumed Sunday morning from Dodwa near Karnal, the home district of BJP CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and entered Kurukshetra. A group of youngsters greeted him by removing their shirts. Rahul has been moving around in a T-shirt despite a chilly weather.

Senior party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Union minister Kumari Selja accompanied him. Rahul also met protesting farmers at Bastara toll plaza demanding higher state-assured cane prices.

Talking to the media at Samana near Kurukshetra, Rahul said: “While we were in Kerala, people doubted if we would get the Kerala-like response in BJP-ruled Karnataka. However, we got an even better response there. A similar sequence went on everywhere,’’ said Rahul.

“In the Gita we are told to focus on work, not on the result,’’ he said, adding there was a purpose behind this yatra, which is ‘tapasya’ (penance),” he said. He would not comment now on whether the yatra would help the party politically. “This yatra is against the suppression of India’s voice, the fear which is being spread and divisions being sown on caste and religious lines,” he said.

