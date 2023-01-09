Home Nation

Amid fog, seven die in separate road accidents on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Three passengers were killed, while 18 others were injured as a Sultanpur-bound bus fell off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Piprauli village.

Published: 09th January 2023

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNNAO/KANNAUJ: Seven people, including three Nepalese citizens, died in separate incidents after their vehicles met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway amid dense fog, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, a Nepal-bound bus rammed into a truck on the expressway in in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Monday, leaving the driver and three Nepalese citizens dead, officials said.

Six other passengers, four of them also from Nepal, got injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the bus carrying 60 passengers was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal. The accident occurred in the Auras area of Unnao.

He added three male passengers of the bus died on the spot, while one woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Hasanganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ankit Shukla said the deceased have been identified as Chandra Saud (50), Lalit Saud (35), and Nirmala (25), all residents of Kailali district of Nepal. The fourth deceased is Sajid, the bus driver.

In the other incident, three passengers were killed, while 18 others were injured as a Sultanpur-bound bus fell off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Piprauli village.

The bus carrying 30 passengers was coming from Anand Vihar in Delhi, SHO of Thatia police station, Kamal Bhati, said.

Four of the passengers were seriously injured in the accident that took place on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Bajpai (50), Sanjana (25) and Devansh (11), Bhati said, and added that the three deceased were residents of Rae Bareli district.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the medical college in Tirwa, where the condition of four of them is serious, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the district magistrate and senior police officials to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured.

