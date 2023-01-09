Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remark on population control creates political uproar in Bihar

The CM was addressing a public gathering during his 'Samadhan Yatra' in Vaishali district on Saturday.

Published: 09th January 2023 01:15 AM

Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar created a political uproar by saying that the population in the state would not get under control as women are not educated and men are careless.

"Mahilayen padh lengi tabhi yeh prajanan dar ghatega... abhi bhi wahi hai. Aaj agar mahilayen nahin padhi huyi hai, jo mard log jis tarikey se roj-roj karte hi rehta hai, usko dhyaan mein hi nahin rehta ki bachcha paida nahin karana hai... Mahila padhi rehti hai to unko sab cheej ka gyaan ho jaata hai ki bhai kaise humko bachna hai... (Only when women are educated, the population growth rate will be static. The rate still remains the same. Women would know how to protect themselves from getting pregnant if they are educated and are aware of it . Men are not ready to responsibility and as women are not properly educated, they are unable to stop the population growth.)," Nitish remarked.

“The indecent words used by Nitish are the height of insensitivity. By using such words, he is tarnishing the dignity of the post of CM,” BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary said. He alleged that Nitish used indecent and derogatory language against men and women in public.

Corroborating BJP MLC Chaudhary, national general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand sought an apology from the chief minister.

