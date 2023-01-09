COVID-19: Covovax to get approval as booster in 10-15 days, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla 

Home Nation

Covovax works very well against omicron variant,more than Covishield, says Adar Poonawalla.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said its Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster in the next 10 to 15 days, adding it works very well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Bharti Vidyapeeth University here, Poonawalla, when asked about states and districts not getting Covishield vaccines, said there are ample stocks with the Union government for supply.

"Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield," said Poonawalla.

He said everyone was looking at India, not just in terms of healthcare but because the country managed to take care of a huge and diverse population and also helped 70 to 80 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was all possible because of the leadership of our Central government, our state governments, healthcare workers, manufacturers, all of whom worked together with one common goal," he said.

On the occasion, Poonawalla was conferred with the first Dr Pantangrao Kadam Memorial Award at the hands of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an event to mark the birth anniversary of the late minister and education baron from western Maharashtra.

Appealing to students who wished to pursue education abroad, he said there was no place like India to fulfil dreams due to the presence of institutions like Bharti Vidyapeeth and others.

"Even if you have to go abroad, come back as soon as possible," he said.

