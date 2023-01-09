Dense fog in North India: Over 260 trains, 100 flights cancelled amid zero visibility

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Around 118 domestic flights departure have been delayed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital due to bad weather and other related issues, an airport official said on Monday.

Around 32 domestic arrivals have also been delayed, the official added.

"Due to low visibility, three flights diverted to Jaipur- Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi," the Delhi airport official said, adding about the diversion of a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi to Jaipur because of the reduced visibility at the IGI Airport.

As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Just past midnight, the IGIA issued a statement saying: "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport...Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions."

"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am today in Bhatinda-0 metres, Amritsar-25 and Ambala-25 metres each, Hissar-50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung)-25 metres, Delhi (Palam)-50 metres; Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0 metre, Lucknow (Amausi)-0 metres, Varanasi (Babatpur)-25 metres, Bareilly-50 metres," a data from the IMD said.

Over 260 trains were cancelled due to bad weather conditions on Monday, the railways said. As many as 29 trains including the Rajdhani Express trains have been running late in the Northern Railway region.

The services were affected as visibility was reduced considerably on Monday morning due to a dense layer of fog that extended from Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"A total of 267 trains, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled," a railways official said.

Visibility levels dropped to zero metres at Bhatinda and Agra; 25 metres at Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Safdarjung, Ridge, Ganganagar, Varanasi, Fursatganj and Bhagalpur, and 50 metres at Hisar, Karnal, Palam, Meerut, Lucknow, Bahraich and Patna.

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

On Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short-terminated due to foggy weather.

(With inputs ANI, PTI)

