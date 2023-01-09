Home Nation

ED issues notice to three suspended Congress MLAs in Kolkata cash recovery case

Enforcement directorate (ED) has issued notice to the three suspended Congress MLAs in Kolkata cash recovery case.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:58 AM

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notice to the three suspended Congress MLAs in the Kolkata cash recovery case. The notice was served officially to MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kacchap and Naman Bixel Kongari on Saturday asking them to appear on January 13, 16 and 17 respectively. Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari admitted that he has been summoned by ED along with Kacchap and Kongari on separate dates.

Another MLA Kongari, who is also accused in the case, asserted that he has been summoned by ED. They are ready to cooperate with ED, he said. Notably, the ED had also recorded the statement of MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh in the case on December 24, who alleged that each of the MLAs was offered Rs 10 crore along with a ministerial berth for a few of them to topple the government. Since he did not want to be a part of this unethical criminal activity, he informed the police seeking action against the three MLAs for pressurising him to come to Kolkata.

