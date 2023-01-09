Former MP calls Pranab Mukherjee 'cerebral energy behind Congress'

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling late former President Pranab Mukherjee as the intellectual repository of the Congress party, former MP & diplomat Pavan K Varma on Sunday said that Mukherjee provided cerebral energy behind the decisions the Congress party took.

“His dream was to be a member of the Congress Working Committee. He became a member of the CWC and remained dedicated to the party. He was dedicated to the values of the Congress,” Varma said. Praising the former President for his remarkable mastery of the brief and his ability to absorb detail and his sense of what has priority, Varma also said, “He had the ability to focus on what was required. To my mind, there is no other political figure who was witness to a chronic era.”

He was speaking at the panel discussion on the contribution of Shri Pranab Mukherjee in nation-building organised by Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation. The Foundation was set up by his daughter Shri Sharmistha Mukherjee to carry out former President’s legacy on his first death anniversary in 2021.

Esteemed speakers such as Shri Pavan K Varma (Former MP), Shri Shekhar Dutt (Former Governor, Chattisgarh). Shri NK Singh (Chairman, 15th Finance Commission) and Shri Sitaram Yechury, Member Poltiburo, CPI(M) were also present at the event. Late former 13th President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee also held key posts in the Indian government.

