Home Nation

Former MP calls Pranab Mukherjee 'cerebral energy behind Congress'

“His dream was to be member of the Congress Working Committee. He became member of the CWC and remained dedicated to the party. He was dedicated to the values of the Congress,” Varma said. 

Published: 09th January 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Calling late former President Pranab Mukherjee as the intellectual repository of the Congress party, former MP & diplomat Pavan K Varma on Sunday said that Mukherjee provided cerebral energy behind the decisions the Congress party took. 

“His dream was to be a member of the Congress Working Committee. He became a member of the CWC and remained dedicated to the party. He was dedicated to the values of the Congress,” Varma said.  Praising the former President for his remarkable mastery of the brief and his ability to absorb detail and his sense of what has priority, Varma also said, “He had the ability to focus on what was required. To my mind, there is no other political figure who was witness to a chronic era.”

He was speaking at the panel discussion on the contribution of Shri Pranab Mukherjee in nation-building organised by Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation. The Foundation was set up by his daughter Shri Sharmistha Mukherjee to carry out former President’s legacy on his first death anniversary in 2021. 

Esteemed speakers such as Shri Pavan K Varma (Former MP), Shri Shekhar Dutt (Former Governor, Chattisgarh). Shri NK Singh (Chairman, 15th Finance Commission) and Shri Sitaram Yechury, Member Poltiburo, CPI(M) were also present at the event. Late former 13th President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee also held key posts in the Indian government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pranab Mukherjee Congress Pavan K Varma
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp