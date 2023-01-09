Home Nation

Four dead as bus hits truck amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

A blinding fog cover engulfed a large part of the state this morning.

Published: 09th January 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

death, Injury

(Express Illustration)

By PTI

UNNAO: Four people were killed Monday morning when their bus rammed into a truck in the midst of a dense fog cover in Unnao on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the bus was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal. The accident occurred in Auras area of Unnao.

A blinding fog cover engulfed a large part of the state this morning.

With visibility reduced considerably due to the fog, the bus hit the truck from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway around 5.30 am, Singh said.

He added three male passengers of the bus died on the spot, while one woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased persons.

According to Singh, there were 60 passengers on the bus.

Six injured passengers have been hospitalised.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident UP accident cold wave fog Unnao
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp