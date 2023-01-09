Home Nation

Kashmiri Jnanpith awardee Rehman Rahi passes away at 98

He is the first Kashmiri writer to be awarded Jnanpith, the country's highest literary award for his poetic collection 'Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz' (In Black Drizzle).

Published: 09th January 2023 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational Photo)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Renowned Kashmiri poet, critic and scholar, Professor Abdul Rehman Rahi passed away on Monday. He was 98.

He was awarded the Jnanpith Award for the year 2004. He got Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for his poetry collection 'Nawroz-e-Saba' and Padma Shri in 2000.

He is the first Kashmiri writer to be awarded Jnanpith, the country's highest literary award for his poetic collection 'Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz' (In Black Drizzle).

As a translator, he did an excellent translation of Baba Farid's Sufi poetry to Kashmiri from original Punjabi. Camus and Sartre had some visible effects on his poems while Dina Nath Naadim's influence on his poetry is also visible especially in earlier works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri poet Professor Abdul Rehman Rahi
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)
TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp