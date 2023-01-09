Home Nation

Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini strongly bats for special status to Bihar

She also became a household name after she donated one of her kidneys to her ailing father. Moved at this 
act of her, many leaders of the BJP coming above party lines, had hailed her decision.

Published: 09th January 2023

Lalu Yadav with his daughter Rohini Acharya

Lalu Yadav with his daughter Rohini Acharya.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rohini Acharaya, 40, is not in the mood to enter politics now, but bats for special status to Bihar. She hopes that the Modi government will work closely with the Bihar government for the state’s development. Rohini is one the daughters of RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav. 

When asked what made her to donate one of her kidneys to her father, she said that her kidney was just ‘a small chunk of flesh’ that she donated to her father as a farz (duty) of a daughter. Speaking about the political future of her brother Tejashwi Yadav, she said that Tejashwi is serving the people sincerely. “I am confident that he will continue to serve the people of Bihar and India in future,” she said.

She also batted for special status for Bihar strongly. “I would like Bihar to get special status from the centre as soon as possible which will help accelerate development of Bihar. I want to see Bihar regain its lost glory of once being the ‘education hub of India’,” she added.

Comments

