Home Nation

Lt Col kills wife, then shoots himself in Punjab, cops cite marital discord 

The officer had left behind a note confessing to shooting his partner.

Published: 09th January 2023 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A serving Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army shot himself and wife in Ferozepur cantonment on Sunday night. Police sources said that 44-year-old Nishant Parmar shot his 42-year-old wife Dimple in her head and later strangulated her at their official accommodation in Ferozepur cantonment on Sunday night. He then went to a temple in his unit’s quarter guard, prayed, and shot himself in the head.

When the army officers tried to contact his wife and no one answered the phone, they went to the officer’s house and found that his wife was also lying in a pool of blood. “The couple was undergoing counselling for a marital dispute. The officer, in his suicide note, mentioned that he had harmed his wife,” said an officer. In a statement the Army stated that the officer had left behind a suicide note, admitting to shooting his wife over marital dispute.

While Parmar belonged from Himachal Pradesh, his wife was from Dehradun. The police have taken the suicide note in their custody. A case has been registered and the post-mortem of both bodies will be done on Tuesday. 

The family members of the deceased have reached Ferozepur. The couple had only one son who was not living with them.  In December 2021, an Army Major allegedly killed himself by shooting with an AK-47 rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)                                                                                                   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ferozepur army man kills wife
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp