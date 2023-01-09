Lt Col kills wife, then shoots himself in Punjab, cops cite marital discord 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A serving Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army shot himself and wife in Ferozepur cantonment on Sunday night. Police sources said that 44-year-old Nishant Parmar shot his 42-year-old wife Dimple in her head and later strangulated her at their official accommodation in Ferozepur cantonment on Sunday night. He then went to a temple in his unit’s quarter guard, prayed, and shot himself in the head.

When the army officers tried to contact his wife and no one answered the phone, they went to the officer’s house and found that his wife was also lying in a pool of blood. “The couple was undergoing counselling for a marital dispute. The officer, in his suicide note, mentioned that he had harmed his wife,” said an officer. In a statement the Army stated that the officer had left behind a suicide note, admitting to shooting his wife over marital dispute.

While Parmar belonged from Himachal Pradesh, his wife was from Dehradun. The police have taken the suicide note in their custody. A case has been registered and the post-mortem of both bodies will be done on Tuesday.

The family members of the deceased have reached Ferozepur. The couple had only one son who was not living with them. In December 2021, an Army Major allegedly killed himself by shooting with an AK-47 rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

