Home Nation

Much-transferred IAS officer Ashok Khemka gets another new posting in Haryana

The IAS officer's career has been marked by controversies and frequent transfers -- over 50 in about three decades.

Published: 09th January 2023 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Monday transferred senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka and four Haryana Civil Service officers.

Khemka, Additional Chief Secretary at the Science and Technology Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Archives Department, said an official statement.

The IAS officer's career has been marked by controversies and frequent transfers -- over 50 in about three decades. His last new posting was in October 2021.

The statement, however, did not mention any specific reasons for the transfers with immediate effect.

Among the HCS officers, Manav Malik, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) at Radaur, has been posted as Inquiry Officer with the State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Amit Kumar, Joint Director (Administration), Tourism has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Radaur.

Mayank Bhardwaj, Estate Officer, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Kaithal and Kurukshetra has been posted as City Magistrate, Rewari.

Devendra Sharma, City Magistrate, Rewari has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Kalayat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officer Ashok Khemka
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp