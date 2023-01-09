Much-transferred IAS officer Ashok Khemka gets another new posting in Haryana

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Monday transferred senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka and four Haryana Civil Service officers.

Khemka, Additional Chief Secretary at the Science and Technology Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Archives Department, said an official statement.

The IAS officer's career has been marked by controversies and frequent transfers -- over 50 in about three decades. His last new posting was in October 2021.

The statement, however, did not mention any specific reasons for the transfers with immediate effect.

Among the HCS officers, Manav Malik, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) at Radaur, has been posted as Inquiry Officer with the State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Amit Kumar, Joint Director (Administration), Tourism has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Radaur.

Mayank Bhardwaj, Estate Officer, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Kaithal and Kurukshetra has been posted as City Magistrate, Rewari.

Devendra Sharma, City Magistrate, Rewari has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Kalayat.

