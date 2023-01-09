Home Nation

Rajputs dominate Himachal's Sukhu team in Cabinet expansion

Pratibha’s son inducted as CM does a delicate caste balancing act

Published: 09th January 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with State Congress president Pratibha Singh during the oath-taking ceremony of new state cabinet ministers | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his ministerial team on Monday, four weeks after returning to power in the state, with the induction of seven ministers, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former CM Virbhadra Singh and state party chief Pratibha Singh.

Leaders belonging to the influential Rajput community from the upper part of the state, dominate the cabinet. Six chief parliamentary secretaries were also appointed in order to please the MLAs who could not get the cabinet berths.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan. Of the seven ministers, three are from Shimla district: Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla (Rural), Rohit Thakur (Jubbal-Kotkhai) and Anirudh Singh from Kasumpti (Shimla district). The rest belong to Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Kangra. So, six ministers are from upper Himachal and only Chander Kumar is from Jawali in Kangra district which is lower Himachal.

The Congress won seven of the eight seats in Shimla district. In Kangra, it won 10 seats out of 15.
The strength of the cabinet has risen to nine. Besides the post of deputy speaker, three berths are vacant as the maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister, cannot exceed 12 as per rules.

Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11. The CM has tried to balance caste equations as Anirudh Singh, Rohit Thakur, Harshwardhan Chauhan and Vikramaditya Singh are from Rajputs community, taking the number of the community members in the cabinet to five, including the CM.

Jagat Singh Negi is from ST, Dhani Ram Shandil comes from SC and Chander Kumar is an OBC member while Deputy CM Mukesh is a Brahmin. With simmering party factionalism and infighting, Sukhu has walked the tightrope. He had gone to Delhi in the midst of the winter session at Dharamsala and had returned on Saturday after deliberations with the top party leaders.

The Congress has 40 legislators in the 68-member Assembly and Sukhu has the direct backing of more than 24 MLAs. In a bid to please the MLAs who were unable to make it to the cabinet, the CM today appointed them as chief parliamentary secretaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pratibha Singh Virbhadra Singh Vikramaditya Singh
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp