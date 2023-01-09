Home Nation

Ranchi: Saddled with broken bow, archer now sells tea

Deepti Kumari of Ranchi sells tea to repay a loan taken to buy professional archery equipment.

Archer Deepti Kumari

Archer Deepti Kumari at her tea shop in Ranchi | Express

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  A broken bow has broken the dreams of archer Deepti Kumari. She now sells tea in Ranchi to repay a loan taken by her mother from a Self Help Group (SHG) to buy professional archery equipment for her. 

“I started archery in 2006 and have participated in several national tournaments,” she said. In 2012, she participated in cadet world championship and won gold in 60 metres round, bronze in 50 metres and silver in 30 metres.  

“In the meantime, my bow broke,” she said, adding that her parents could not afford another one due to their poor financial situation. Her mother had taken a loan of Rs 7 lakh from a Self Help Group in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district. About Rs 4.5 lakh of that amount was invested in buying the bow, which broke.   

Though she later bought a bamboo bow and won medals with it at various domestic levels, including national junior and national senior, till 2018, she could not participate in international tournaments as they don’t allow bamboo bows.  

“I can still shoot the target without missing it. If I get a job, I would be able to support my family and continue my practice and win medals,” she said Deepti’s coach said she is quite talented and can do well if given a chance. 

Hunt for govt jobs

Deepti Kumari said she had applied for government jobs at the time Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced jobs for meritorious sportspersons but did not get the job call.

“I had no option left, but to find a way to earn,  and I’ve been selling tea here for the last two years,” she said

