Home Nation

Section 144 CrPC clamped in Assam’s Karimganj area after Bajrang Dal activist’s murder

Sambhu Koiri was killed in Lowairpua area of the southern Assam district on Saturday when he was returning home after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal.

Published: 09th January 2023 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Section 144. (File Photo)

Section 144. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The authorities clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the Lowairpua Bazar area of Assam’s Karimganj as communal tension erupted after the murder of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist.

Sambhu Koiri was killed in Lowairpua area of the southern Assam district on Saturday when he was returning home after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in the adjoining Hailakandi district. 

The police arrested one person, also a juvenile, on Monday in connection with the murder. He belongs to another community.

The police said the boy was attacked with sharp weapons, which had left him grievously injured. Some people had rushed him to a local hospital but he was declared brought dead, the police added.

District Magistrate Mridul Yadav said the situation was being monitored by a DIG of the police.

“The situation is under control. There are issues but we are trying to manage them,” Yadav said.

“The two (deceased and the one arrested) were close friends. We don’t think there was any plan, pre-plan or conspiracy in the murder. But we will get to know everything after the investigation is over,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Section 144 Karimganj Bajrang Dal
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp