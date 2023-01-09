Section 144 CrPC clamped in Assam’s Karimganj area after Bajrang Dal activist’s murder

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The authorities clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the Lowairpua Bazar area of Assam’s Karimganj as communal tension erupted after the murder of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist.

Sambhu Koiri was killed in Lowairpua area of the southern Assam district on Saturday when he was returning home after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in the adjoining Hailakandi district.

The police arrested one person, also a juvenile, on Monday in connection with the murder. He belongs to another community.

The police said the boy was attacked with sharp weapons, which had left him grievously injured. Some people had rushed him to a local hospital but he was declared brought dead, the police added.

District Magistrate Mridul Yadav said the situation was being monitored by a DIG of the police.

“The situation is under control. There are issues but we are trying to manage them,” Yadav said.

“The two (deceased and the one arrested) were close friends. We don’t think there was any plan, pre-plan or conspiracy in the murder. But we will get to know everything after the investigation is over,” he added.

