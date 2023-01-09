Tata Group head admits to AI lapses, says action should have been swifter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Admitting to lapses by an Air India crew in dealing with a drunk passenger who flashed and peed on a woman co-passenger a few weeks ago, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday said the airline’s response should have been much swifter.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran admitted the airline fell short of addressing the situation the way it should have. “The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India’s response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been,” the statement read.

The offender has since been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. “We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature,” Chandrasekaran assured. Aviation regulator DGCA had recently upbraided the airline for violating rules, saying it led to a systemic failure.

