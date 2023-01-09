Home Nation

Tharoor has PM potential, but Congress won’t accept: NSS General Secretary

Influential Nair group praises Thiruvananthapuram MP.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo |EPS)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress politics in Kerala has once again started revolving around Shashi Tharoor after the Nair Service Society, the lead organisation of the influential Nair community in the state, endorsed the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s potential to occupy the highest office in the country.

“Tharoor is capable of even becoming the prime minister of the country,” NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair told this newspaper in an interview as part of the Express Dialogues series. However, Nair was sceptical about the prospects of such a development as he believes other Congress leaders would scuttle any such move. “His (Tharoor’s party) colleagues will not let it happen,” he said.

The NSS general secretary, who had once dubbed Tharoor as “Delhi Nair”, made amends for his earlier jibe by lavishly praising the Congress leader. “Tharoor is a tharavadi (aristocrat) Nair. He is a global citizen. We hoped to get a glimpse of his vast knowledge and brilliance. Moreover, he is someone who blurs political boundaries,” he said.

Nair’s description of Tharoor as “aristocrat Nair” has sparked a debate whether the NSS chief still thinks only people belonging to the nobility are eligible to run the government. Trolls on the subject are doing rounds on social media, and the issue figures prominently in channel discussions.

Nair’s accolades for Tharoor came a couple of days after the NSS invited the senior Congress leader to inaugurate the prestigious Mannam Jayanthi celebrations. Tharoor was only the third political leader to be bestowed the honour in its long history. Tharoor, who contested against the Gandhi family-backed Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress presidential election and bagged 11.42% of the votes, is passing 
through a critical phase in his political career. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tharoor NSS General Secretary
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp