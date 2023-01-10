Home Nation

Army on standby as 678 Joshimath houses declared unsafe, many still living in them

A team from the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force have already been deployed on the ground.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

SDRF personnel at a hotel after cracks appeared in Joshimath on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With more buildings developing cracks in Joshimath, the Army has been put on standby for rescue and relief operations. This is apart from a team of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force that have already been deployed on the ground.

SDRF personnel examining cracks
in a house in Joshimath on Monday (Photo | PTI)

The total count of subsidence-affected homes rose to 678 on Monday while 27 more families were evacuated. In all, 82 families have been shifted to safe locations in the town. Hundreds of cross marks in red on structures indicating those declared unsafe gave a sense of the enormity of the crisis. Many are still staying in their unsafe houses.

Joshimath is important from a strategic perspective as it is about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control with China. Sources attributed the subsistence to the use of silent explosives by construction workers. “To avoid attention, silent explosives were used by construction workers, which accentuated the problem,” they said.

“The cracks seen on ground are dotted on an arc, moving north to south and the water emerging out of the cracks is dirty,” they pointed out. While big cracks appeared in last 15 days, it had begun after the flashfloods in Raini village of Chamoli district in February 2021,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disaster Response Force Joshimath cracks
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp