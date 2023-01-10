Bihar cabinet likely to be expanded; Congress demands two additional berths

Ramshankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar cabinet is likely to be expanded after January 14, marking the end of 'kharmas', which is considered an inauspicious period in the Hindu calendar. It will be the first expansion of the state cabinet after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and formed a new government with the RJD-led grand alliance.

The grand alliance comprises RJD, JD (U), Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPI (M) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Newly appointed Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that it had been decided to expand Bihar cabinet after ‘kharmas’. He said that Nitish assured him of the cabinet expansion during discussions.

Singh said, “My party will stake claim to two more berths in the cabinet. The final decision on this matter will be taken only after discussions with RJD and JD (U) by taking all issues including future elections into consideration.” Singh said that there should be at least four ministers from the Congress quota in view of its number of MLAs. He said that he had taken up the issue with the CM. There are two ministers from the Congress quota presently.

With the appointment of Singh as the new state party president, Congress is trying hard to regain its lost ground and assert itself more aggressively. If Congress really gets two more ministerial berths, it would be a new start for the grand old party in Bihar under the leadership of Singh, remarked a political analyst. RJD is the single largest party with 79 MLAs followed by JD-U (45), Congress -19, CPI (ML)-12, HAM-4, CPI and CPI (M) – two each. CPI (ML) is extending outside support to the grand alliance government.

In the new grand alliance government, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were administered oaths as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on August 10 last. Later, 31 ministers comprising 16 from RJD, 11 from JD (U), two from Congress and one from HAM and an Independent were sworn in as ministers on August 16. In Bihar, the number of ministers could go up to 36. Going by the figures, RJD may get two-three more berths in the next cabinet expansion. The JD(U) and HAM have already got their full quota.

