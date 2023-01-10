Home Nation

BJP's 'use and discard' policy responsible for plight of Kashmiri Pandit employees: Kharge

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in May last year.

Published: 10th January 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked the BJP over protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees, alleging that the saffron party's "use, discard and betray" policy is responsible for their plight.

"Kashmiri Pandit employees are protesting for over 245+ days, demanding their 'right to life' & 'relocation'. Their salaries are being withheld for months and their security is being compromised," Kharge said in a tweet.

"BJP's 'use, discard & betray' policy is responsible for their plight," he said.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in May last year.

The killing had sparked off protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees who refused to return to work.

A group of protesting employees had also left the Valley and demonstrated in Jammu, demanding that they be relocated outside the Valley till the security situation improved there.

Though the J&K administration agreed to look into most of the demands of the Kashmiri Pandits, it reportedly "refused" to relocate them out of Kashmir.

It further hardened its stand against the protesting employees and "stopped" salaries of those who did not return to work.

However, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole, had said last week that a majority of Kashmiri Pandit employees have returned to work.

READ HERE | Kashmiri Pandit staffers hit out at L-G’s ‘no salary if sitting at home’ remark

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit employees Mallikarjun Kharge BJP Congress Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp