Chhattisgarh HC asks Raipur Smart City Ltd to file reply on proposed Chowpatty project

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh HC has given one week to the Raipur Smart City Ltd (RSCL) under Raipur Municipal Corporation to submit their response on the decision to stay the alleged illegal construction plan of Chowpatty in the vicinity of the education hub in the capital.

During the hearing of the petition for a stay filed by the former BJP minister Rajesh Munat, the RSCL in its application urged the court to hear their perspective on the issue before any proceedings.

The court has asked RSCL to come prepared with all requisite details and their standpoint in the next hearing scheduled on January 16.

The ongoing construction of Chowpatty in the area with the educational institutions around has created controversy after the opposition BJP launched a strong protest citing that the execution of the project is outside the ambit of the smart city concept and has been carried out in violation of the guidelines of Town and Country Planning Act.

“Such a project having 67 shops with commercial activities will vitiate the academic environment of the youth hub and should not be allowed. BJP is not against the youth. We have also lodged a complaint with the National Smart Cities Mission of the urban development ministry. Soon a probe team from Delhi would be in Raipur on their fact-finding trip. The people will soon come to know how the funds of the smart city have been grossly misused”, said Munat.

However, the Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar countered that the proposal was initially chalked out by the BJP government in 2018 and they are only implementing it.

“The BJP lost the assembly polls and the proposal couldn't get started. The then PWD minister Munat knew well that the proposal of the youth hub and Chowpatty was actually brought by the BJP on June 8, 2018. He is now adopting a double standard on the issue”, the Mayor said.

