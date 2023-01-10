Home Nation

Chhattisgarh HC asks Raipur Smart City Ltd to file reply on proposed Chowpatty project

The court has asked RSCL to come prepared with all requisite details and their standpoint in the next hearing scheduled on January 16.

Published: 10th January 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Protest against Chowpatty project in Raipur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Protest against Chowpatty project in Raipur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh HC  has given one week to the Raipur Smart City Ltd (RSCL) under Raipur Municipal Corporation to submit their response on the decision to stay the alleged illegal construction plan of Chowpatty in the vicinity of the education hub in the capital.

During the hearing of the petition for a stay filed by the former BJP minister Rajesh Munat, the RSCL in its application urged the court to hear their perspective on the issue before any proceedings.

The court has asked RSCL to come prepared with all requisite details and their standpoint in the next hearing scheduled on January 16.

The ongoing construction of Chowpatty in the area with the educational institutions around has created controversy after the opposition BJP launched a strong protest citing that the execution of the project is outside the ambit of the smart city concept and has been carried out in violation of the guidelines of Town and Country Planning Act.

“Such a project having 67 shops with commercial activities will vitiate the academic environment of the youth hub and should not be allowed. BJP is not against the youth. We have also lodged a complaint with the National Smart Cities Mission of the urban development ministry. Soon a probe team from Delhi would be in Raipur on their fact-finding trip. The people will soon come to know how the funds of the smart city have been grossly misused”, said Munat.

However, the Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar countered that the proposal was initially chalked out by the BJP government in 2018 and they are only implementing it. 

“The BJP lost the assembly polls and the proposal couldn't get started. The then PWD minister Munat knew well that the proposal of the youth hub and Chowpatty was actually brought by the BJP on June 8, 2018. He is now adopting a double standard on the issue”, the Mayor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh HC  Raipur Smart City Chowpatty
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp