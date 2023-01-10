Home Nation

‘Drugs made in Punjab labs, sent to Chandigarh clubs’

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Monday it has arrested 16 suspects in the last few days after busting an international drug syndicate.

Published: 10th January 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

poison drug

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  This drug ring spread its tentacles from Dubai, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. In India, the racket carried the stuff to Ludhiana in Punjab, via J&K, where it was processed in ‘labs’ owned by two Afghan nationals staying on medical visas. The real surprise for sleuths came when aides were found supplying drugs to nightclubs and restaurants in Chandigarh.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Monday it has arrested 16 suspects in the last few days after busting an international drug syndicate. NCB sources said the suspects were linked to groups in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and UP’s Muzaffarnagar. NCB deputy director general (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh said the suspects were found with over 34 kg heroin, 5 kg morphine, 23.645 kg suspected narcotics powder, opium besides other substances and ammunition.

The NCB said the drug ring had links to a previous case in Shaheen Bagh and UP towns from where over 150kg of drugs were recovered by Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad and Delhi Police. “This group exploited legal channels to smuggle drugs. Investigation showed that some importers gave them cover by giving them legal papers,’’ Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs NCB Narcotics Control Bureau
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp