‘Drugs made in Punjab labs, sent to Chandigarh clubs’

CHANDIGARH: This drug ring spread its tentacles from Dubai, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. In India, the racket carried the stuff to Ludhiana in Punjab, via J&K, where it was processed in ‘labs’ owned by two Afghan nationals staying on medical visas. The real surprise for sleuths came when aides were found supplying drugs to nightclubs and restaurants in Chandigarh.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Monday it has arrested 16 suspects in the last few days after busting an international drug syndicate. NCB sources said the suspects were linked to groups in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and UP’s Muzaffarnagar. NCB deputy director general (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh said the suspects were found with over 34 kg heroin, 5 kg morphine, 23.645 kg suspected narcotics powder, opium besides other substances and ammunition.

The NCB said the drug ring had links to a previous case in Shaheen Bagh and UP towns from where over 150kg of drugs were recovered by Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad and Delhi Police. “This group exploited legal channels to smuggle drugs. Investigation showed that some importers gave them cover by giving them legal papers,’’ Singh said.

