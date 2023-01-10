Home Nation

‘Ex-naval officers held in Qatar may return if no charges framed’

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  During the last appeal for a bail plea, held on January 1st, in Doha for the eight former naval officers the judge is reported to have pulled up the lawyers on why these men were under solitary confinement for five months without any charges being framed.

Well, despite that observation, the bail plea was rejected for the fifth time in a row. However, not all hope is lost as some family members have been told that ‘if no charges are framed against these eight officers when the next bail plea comes for hearing on completion of six months in confinement’, there are chances of them being repatriated to India.

“This has given some family members hope and reason to be optimistic, however, rules and law are completely under the discretion of authorities in Qatar. But we should not loose hope. The Indian government is making all concerted efforts to get back these officers to India,’’ say sources.Some more families have been granted visas and are in Doha. 

“However, scheduling in-person meetings take time. At times families are made to wait for over one week before they have physical meetings. Having said that it is pertinent to add that the company these officials were working for, Dahra Consultancy, is doing all it takes to keep the families informed back home,” sources said. The visas, stays and transportation of the families are being provided by them,’’ sources added.

