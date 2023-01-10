Gehlot govt runs bulldozer at coaching centre run by main accused in question paper leak case

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a controversial move on Monday, the Gehlot government used bulldozers and demolished a coaching institute in Jaipur that was being run by the main accused in the question paper leak case that had recently rocked Rajasthan.

Suresh Dhaka is the kingpin of the teacher recruitment exam paper leak that had shaken lakhs of candidates about two weeks ago. The exam paper of the general knowledge test for second-grade teacher recruitment which was conducted by RPSC on 24 December had been leaked and had caused embarrassment to the Gehlot government. In the investigation of this paper leak of RPSC second-grade teacher recruitment, it was revealed that Suresh Dhaka is the leader of the paper leak gang and runs a coaching centre named Adhigam in Jaipur.

In this case, the police had recently arrested six people from the coaching centre for disturbing the peace. After the police action, now the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has taken action. Early on Monday morning, the enforcement wing of JDA sent its teams to Gopalpura bypass road in Jaipur to demolish the Adhigham coaching centre. The JDA ran a bulldozer on the coaching building and razed the entire 5-storey building in about two and a half hours. Actually, the building and its rooms and other constructions were demolished with JCB and Poklen machines. During this action, the JDA team had more than 30 labourers with 1 Poclain machine, 3 JCB machines, 12 Lokhanda, 3 drill and 2 cutter machines. Before running the bulldozer, the JDA claims it had handed over a notice regarding the learning coaching centre on behalf of the administration. The JDA on Friday issued a notice under sections 32 and 72, giving the building owner three days to remove the illegal construction and respond to the notice. On non-receipt of reply to this notice, the action was taken by JDA on Monday to demolish the illegal portion of the building.

Raghuveer Saini, the Chief of JDA's Enforcement Wing said, "we had got the building inspected three days ago by the technical team. It was found that the building was constructed without permission from JDA and in violation of building bylaws. This building has been made by joining two residential plots, while it is being used commercially." He further added that "after a complete investigation, we had issued notices to building owner Anil Agarwal and coaching directors Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Dhaka, Dharmendra Chaudhary and given them time till January 8 to submit their reply. Due to this, we have started action today. "

The Rajasthan Police has so far arrested 55 accused in the paper leak case of senior teacher recruitment examination conducted by RPSC. Surrounded by allegations of cheating in the last 16 recruitment examinations, the Gehlot government is trying to save its reputation. The Bulldozer action in Jaipur is being seen as a part of this strategy of the government.

The paper for the senior teacher recruitment exam was leaked even before it started in December. Over 40 students were caught while solving papers in a moving bus in Udaipur. As soon as the news of the paper leak was received, the exam was cancelled at 9 am. About 4 lakh candidates had to appear for the General Knowledge (GK) test which will now be held on 29 January.

