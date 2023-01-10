India to observe National Science Day on Feb 28 with new theme

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After wider consultations and discussion, India has decided to celebrate the National Science Day (NSD) this year on February 28 on a new theme, ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’ to match the spirits of the G-20 presidency.

After unveiling the theme on Monday, union minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said: “National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of ‘Raman Effect’ by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman on 28 February 1928. However, this year, the country has decided to celebrate on a new theme that is in sync with India assuming the Presidency of G-20.”

Elucidating the objectives of the theme, Jitendra Singh said that as India enters 2023, the theme illustrates the country’s emerging global role and rising visibility in the international arena.

“The theme has been selected with proper guidelines from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emphasizes special focus on technological advancements and innovation in the country."

The minister remarked on how India has assumed the presidency of G-20 thereby becoming the voice of the global south comprising of developing countries of Asia, Africa and South America.

He also said that the theme of NSD has been chosen also with the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues in a global context which is having to bear upon global well-being. Speaking about India’s performances in science, the minister claimed that Indian scientific breakthroughs have reached from the lab to the land, thus enhancing the ease of living for everyone in the country.

"With many rapid strides made in the last 8 years in science and technology, India is progressively marching towards becoming a global leader in industrialization and technological developments. India’s new plan called Science Technology and Innovation Policy 2022 is aimed at promoting science more effectively and experts-driven," said Singh.

National Science Day will be observed across the country in every educational institution.

