Joshimath sinking: Mentioning of plea in Supreme Court on Jan 10

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday asked Jagatguru Shankaracharya to mention his plea seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention in the Joshimath land-sinking crisis, for urgent listing on Tuesday.

Since his plea requesting the Joshimath crisis be declared a national disaster was mentioned just after the bench completed its mentioning board on Monday, Justice Chandrachud said, “Mention it in the mentioning list tomorrow” after following due process.

The plea argued that the construction of the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project tunnel was responsible for the land subsistence in Joshimath. It sought directions to put the tunnelling work on hold till a high-level committee of geologists, hydrologists and engineers give it a clean chit.

It also demanded financial assistance to the victims and proactive steps to protect the spiritual sites of Hindus and Sikhs at Joshimath. The Congress, too, demanded that the Joshimath crisis be declared a national calamity and adequate compensation to the residents.

