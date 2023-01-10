Home Nation

'Kashmiris are not beggars; elections are our right': Omar Abdullah

Asked about the eviction of people from properties and state lands, Omar claimed it was one of the reasons why elections were not being held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 10th January 2023 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rajouri

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said election is the right of the people but Kashmiris will not beg before the Centre to hold polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If elections are not held this year, so be it! We are not beggars. I have said it time and again, Kashmiris are not beggars. Election is our right but we will not beg before them for this right. They want to restore the elections to us, good. But if they don't want to do it, so be it," Omar told reporters in Anantnag district.

Asked about the eviction of people from properties and state lands, Omar claimed it was one of the reasons why elections were not being held in Jammu and Kashmir.

"That's why they are not holding elections. They want to 'harass' the people. Instead of applying balm to the wounds of people, they seem to have a penchant to aggravate the hurt," he said.

The former chief minister said the BJP government knows that an elected government will try to heal the wounds of the people while they only allegedly rub salt and chilli into them.

Asked about the government's decision to arm the village defence guards following the Rajouri attack, Omar said this was an admission by the government that its claims to the nation at the time of abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 had fallen flat.

On 5 August 2019, the nation was told that the gun in Kashmir is because of Article 370 and with repealing of Article 370, the gun culture will start to subside.

However, as is clear, that is not the case on ground.

"The kind of attack we saw in Rajouri and the situation in Kashmir, the numbers of security forces personnel are being increased -- all this points to the fact that the situation is not under control. The government is now compelled to take these steps," he added.

Seven persons were killed and 14 others injured in the terrorist attack on January 1 in Rajouri district's Dhangri village.

READ HERE | 'My world has ended': Mother who lost both sons in Rajouri terror strike

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir elections Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah Rajouri
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp