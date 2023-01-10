Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar after bomb threat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. The aircraft is now under isolation bay and further investigation is underway. It was scheduled to land at Dabolim Airport in Goa. The flight immediately landed after Goa ATC received an e-mail about the bomb. The district collector, district police chief, seven to eight ambulances and a bomb squad rushed to the airport after receiving the bomb threat. Jamnagar Airport Director told to Media that “All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight were de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely around 9.49 pm”