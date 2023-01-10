Punjab gangster based in Canada Arshdeep Singh Gill declared terrorist

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, a Canada-based Punjabi gangster and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative, as a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Sources said Arshdeep was found involved in targeted killing, murders and extortion for terror funding.

“Arshdeep is accused in various cases registered and investigated by the NIA, including targeted killing, extorting money for terror funding, attempt to murder, disturbing communal harmony and creating terror among the people in Punjab,’’ said an MHA notification.

“Arshdeep is very close to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist under UAPA, and runs terror modules on his behalf. He is involved in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terror activities and he is also involved in terror financing, cross-border smuggling,” the notification added.

