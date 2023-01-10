RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, alleged that RSS members never say ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Siya Ram’ as they are against India’s values and ‘tapasya’. He called them ‘21st century Kauravas’.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Ambala on Monday, where Rahul Gandhi addressed a street-corner meeting when referring to the RSS, he alleged, “Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st-century Kauravas, they wear khakhi half-pants, carry lathis in their hands and hold shakhas. The 2-3 billionaires of the country are standing with these Kauravas.”

“Please note the RSS members never say Har Har Mahadev. Why they never say so? I thought about this as Lord Shiva was a ‘tapasvi’ and they are attacking the country’s ‘tapasya’, that is why they cannot say it. They never say ‘Jai Siya Ram’ as they have taken out Sitaji. They work against our history and values. When a Congress worker meets an RSS worker, he should be asked to greet by saying Jai Siya Ram because Sita is as important as Ram,’’ he said.

