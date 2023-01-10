Home Nation

RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Published: 10th January 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, alleged that RSS members never say ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Siya Ram’ as they are against India’s values and ‘tapasya’. He called them ‘21st century Kauravas’. 

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Ambala on Monday, where Rahul Gandhi addressed a street-corner meeting when referring to the RSS, he alleged, “Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st-century Kauravas, they wear khakhi half-pants, carry lathis in their hands and hold shakhas. The 2-3 billionaires of the country are standing with these Kauravas.”

“Please note the RSS members never say Har Har Mahadev. Why they never say so? I thought about this as Lord Shiva was a ‘tapasvi’ and they are attacking the country’s ‘tapasya’, that is why they cannot say it. They never say ‘Jai Siya Ram’ as they have taken out Sitaji. They work against our history and values. When a Congress worker meets an RSS worker, he should be asked to greet by saying Jai Siya Ram because Sita is as important as Ram,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp