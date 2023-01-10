Home Nation

Salesman beaten up by two policemen in Uttar Pradesh for denying free liquor cartons 

According to a complaint filed by the victim Anit Kumar, he was beaten by the two policemen after he refused to give them two cartons of liquor for free Monday evening.

Published: 10th January 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A sub-inspector has been suspended and a Station House Officer sent to police lines for allegedly beating up a salesman of a liquor shop in Sikheda area of the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim Anit Kumar, he was beaten by the two policemen after he refused to give them two cartons of liquor for free Monday evening.

"While Sub Inspector Ashok Bhardwaj has been suspended, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar was shifted to police lines following the incident," Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, several liquor shop owners staged a protest and demanded justice for the victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salesman beaten up Liquor cartons
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp