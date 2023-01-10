SC bench seeks A-G assistance in case of religious conversions by force or deceit

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the issue of religious conversion through force, deceit and allurement as “very serious” and “important” which governs the “entire nation”, the SC on Monday sought Attorney General R Venkataramani’s assistance to suggest corrective measures for curbing the practice.

“This is a matter in which over & above we want your assistance also. It’s a conversion matter by force, allurement or some other things. What should be done in such a case? It’s actually happening... What should be done? What corrective measures can be taken? We want assistance from A-G,” the bench told A-G.

Objecting to the plea filed by BJP Leader Ashwini Upadhyay, Senior Advocate P Wilson for the Tamil Nadu government had submitted that the same was filed by a “politically motivated person” who was also facing sedition charges.

Wilson added that the issue of religious conversion was a state subject. Adding that there were no cases of illegal religious conversion as alleged by Upadhyay in the plea, he argued that the state had subsequently repealed the law on religious conversions of 2002.

