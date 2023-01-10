Home Nation

'There are democratically elected institutions to look into it': SC refuses urgent hearing on Joshimath crisis

The plea sought the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath a national disaster; the apex court will hear it on Jan 16.

Published: 10th January 2023 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Joshimath residents in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand officials survey an affected area in Joshimath. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused urgent hearing of a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath a national disaster, saying there are "democratically elected institutions" to deal with the situation and all important matters should not come to it.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha listed the plea of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Joshimath for hearing on January 16.

Advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, appearing for the Swami, mentioned the plea and sought its urgent listing for Wednesday.

"Everything important need not come to us. There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. We will list it on January 16," the CJI said.

The lawyer had mentioned the plea also on Monday for urgent listing. "Mention again on Tuesday after following the due process when your matter is in the mentioning list," the bench had said.

Saraswati has contended that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand.

WATCH :

WEB SCRAWLHow green was my valley: The Himalayan loot that triggered the Joshimath disaster

The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in these challenging times.

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea by the Seer said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, on roads and fields.

Many houses have tilted and are sinking, locals said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses that are at risk.

ALSO READ | Study warning of Joshimath sinking was sent to govt in 2001: Environmentalist

