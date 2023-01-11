Bomb threat on Moscow-Goa flight was fake, says police

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Moscow-Goa chartered flight finally reached Goa after 15 hours of being grounded due to a bomb threat. The flight enroute from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Jamnagar on Monday night after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. The Moscow-Goa flight with 236 passengers and eight crew members spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.

Jamnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Premsukh Delu said, “Nothing suspicious was found on the Azur Air Moscow-Goa flight which was diverted to Jamnagar airport in Gujarat after a bomb threat on Monday night,” SP said.

Delu said, “All the passengers were evacuated from the plane safely. The NSG teams from Ahmedabad and Delhi joined the local police in the search operation, including the passengers’ luggage. The process was completed on Tuesday morning,”.

“Passengers, plane, and luggage were thoroughly checked. We found nothing suspicious, and the plane was cleared to fly to its destination,” he said.



