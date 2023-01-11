Chandigarh Diary: Punjab CM Mann celebrates Lohri at native village  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Punjab Cong chief’s turban creates a buzz

45-year-old Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s new avatar has created a buzz after he was seen wearing a turban in the last few days in public meetings, party functions and media interaction. When asked about his sudden wardrobe addition, he was quick to answer back. “I had long been thinking of tying the turban. I finally took the decision when I visited the Shaheedi Jor Mela at Fatehgarh Sahib recently. Should I not wear a turban? ’’ he said. While Warring denies that his decision to tie a turban has any political tone but party insiders say it is a message for his adversaries on who is the party leader in the state.

Mann celebrates Lohri at native village

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by his wife on Sunday visited his native village Satauj in Sangrur district to celebrate Lohri with his family, friends, and villagers. After lighting the bonfire he recalled his childhood days, especially Lohri celebrations in the village. He added that he wanted to ring in the festival in the company of his loved ones as all the villagers were very close to his heart and he loved sharing the joy of every festival with them. This festival has immense significance for all of us as it strengthens our ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood. I pray for harmony and progress of the state,” Mann said.

Congress leaders meet Sidhu in Patiala Jail

A number of senior Punjab Congress leaders including former Congress state president Shamsher Singh Dullo, Lal Singh, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Sukhpal Singh Khaira made a beeline outside the Patiala Central Jail in the last few days to meet cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, ahead of his much-anticipated release on January 26. The former state Congress president, Navjot Sidhu, is on the list of inmates with good conduct who can be released from jail under the Centre’s remission policy. As former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Dullo who have passed their prime see Sidhu as a turnaround hope for them.

