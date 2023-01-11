Home Nation

Food Corporation of India 'corruption': CBI searches 50 locations; DGM arrested

The searches were started after the arrest of a deputy general manager (DGM) in the FCI while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Published: 11th January 2023 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday launched a crackdown on alleged corruption in the Food Corporation of India, conducting searches at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi after arresting a DGM-ranked officer, officials said.

The role of officials from technical assistants to executive directors in the FCI are under the agency's scanner, they said.

The searches were started after the arrest of a deputy general manager (DGM) in the FCI while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, they said.

They said the operation is spread across multiple cities in Punjab, Haryana and two locations in Delhi.

The sources said the agency has started the operation against an "unholy nexus of corruption" in the FCI involving a chain of officers, rice mill owners, grain merchants etc., engaged in the procurement, storage and distribution of food grains, they said.

The CBI was developing intelligence for the last six months following many complaints received by it, they said.

The role of state government employees will also be under the scanner, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Food Corporation of India
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp