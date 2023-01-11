Home Nation

Gujarat’s BJP workers kill BJP leader in public

A police complaint was filed against seven people, including a BJP worker Bharat Kathi. Police said that seven persons have been arrested.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Harshad Gamot with BJP MLA Hardik Patel.

Harshad Gamot with BJP MLA Hardik Patel. (Photo | EPS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Harshad Gamot, a 45-year-old local BJP leader in Viramgam who recently supported Patidar leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s MLA Hardik Patel was killed by another BJP worker over an old political enmity, on Wednesday Morning. 

A police complaint was filed against seven people, including a BJP worker Bharat Kathi. Police said that seven persons have been arrested. Harshad Gamot and the accused had been enemies for the past year over the candidature of Gamot’s wife.

Addressing Media, Deputy Superintendent of Police D.S. Chauhan said, “on Tuesday late evening Harshadkumar Gomat was stabbed several times by his business and political rival Bharat Kathi and his six associates. Gamot succumbed to injuries when he was rushed to the Viramgam government hospital.”

The complaint, however, makes no direct mention of political rivalry. “Bharat Kathi once enjoyed a stronghold in the area. After Sonal was elected, Harshad influenced the government contracts and other contracts, challenging Bharat Kathi’s dominance. This could have triggered the crime,” said the officer.

Chauhan also added that Bharat Kathi and the six others who were detained will be arrested after completing the legal process. 

Viramgam BJP city president Naresh Shah told The New Indian Express, "Yes Bharat Kathi is a primary member of BJP, but the party has not assigned him any work or post and in the election of the corporation, he supported some BJP candidates against Harshad, and his wife Sonal, who emerged as an independent candidate, But I have no information that there was any quarrel between them."

Naresh also said that the deceased Harshad Gamot was an active worker of the BJP, who played an active role in the recent assembly elections and supported Viramgam BJP MLA Hardik Patel.

It was also mentioned that both husband and wife had contested in the Viramgam Municipality elections two years ago. Harshad's wife Sonalben Gamot had won the election as an independent and during the assembly election, they joined BJP in Hardik Patel's public meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harshad Gamot Hardik Patel Bharat Kathi BJP
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp