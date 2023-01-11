Gujarat’s BJP workers kill BJP leader in public

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Harshad Gamot, a 45-year-old local BJP leader in Viramgam who recently supported Patidar leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s MLA Hardik Patel was killed by another BJP worker over an old political enmity, on Wednesday Morning.

A police complaint was filed against seven people, including a BJP worker Bharat Kathi. Police said that seven persons have been arrested. Harshad Gamot and the accused had been enemies for the past year over the candidature of Gamot’s wife.

Addressing Media, Deputy Superintendent of Police D.S. Chauhan said, “on Tuesday late evening Harshadkumar Gomat was stabbed several times by his business and political rival Bharat Kathi and his six associates. Gamot succumbed to injuries when he was rushed to the Viramgam government hospital.”

The complaint, however, makes no direct mention of political rivalry. “Bharat Kathi once enjoyed a stronghold in the area. After Sonal was elected, Harshad influenced the government contracts and other contracts, challenging Bharat Kathi’s dominance. This could have triggered the crime,” said the officer.

Chauhan also added that Bharat Kathi and the six others who were detained will be arrested after completing the legal process.

Viramgam BJP city president Naresh Shah told The New Indian Express, "Yes Bharat Kathi is a primary member of BJP, but the party has not assigned him any work or post and in the election of the corporation, he supported some BJP candidates against Harshad, and his wife Sonal, who emerged as an independent candidate, But I have no information that there was any quarrel between them."

Naresh also said that the deceased Harshad Gamot was an active worker of the BJP, who played an active role in the recent assembly elections and supported Viramgam BJP MLA Hardik Patel.

It was also mentioned that both husband and wife had contested in the Viramgam Municipality elections two years ago. Harshad's wife Sonalben Gamot had won the election as an independent and during the assembly election, they joined BJP in Hardik Patel's public meeting.

