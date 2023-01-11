Husband dies of cancer four years ago, woman loses both her sons in Rajouri militant attack

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The life of 58-year-old woman Saroj Bala, who had lost her husband to cancer four years ago, has been devastated by the January 1 militant attack in Dangri village of Rajouri in J&K as she lost both her sons in the militant firing. Three civilians were killed and seven others, including two women in the attack.

With no one left in the family to take care of her, the woman has asserted she does not need compensation but justice for her sons and an inquiry into the medical treatment of her younger son, who succumbed to injuries in a Jammu hospital on Sunday.

Saroj Bala’s both sons Deepak Kumar (elder) and Prince Kumar (younger) were injured in a militant attack in Dangri village on January 1 evening. “There was complete darkness. I served food to my younger son and nephew. After they finished eating, I took the utensils to clean them in the kitchen.

I heard fire cracker-like soundsand heard the screams of my elder son. I told my younger son and nephew to see what has happened. We all went out and saw gunmen firing. They fired at my younger son also,” said Saroj. “I saw them kicking my both sons, who were lying in a pool of blood. When they entered another house, I dragged my sons inside the house and took them to Rajouri hospital,” said the heartbroken Saroj.

Her elder son Deepak was declared brought dead in the hospital while doctors performed surgery on her younger son. Deepak had recently gotten a job in the Army’s ordnance depot and was to join in a week. “The doctors told me they have operated on Prince and he will recover soon,” she said.

After Prince’s condition worsened, he was referred to Government Medical College Jammu, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday. “There was a bullet inside my son’s body and they failed to notice it. Why the government did not airlift him to Delhi hospital for specialized treatment,” said Saroj, alleging his son died due to negligence of doctors.

Demanding justice for her sons, she said, “Can the government return my sons? Can compensation give me my sons back? What will I do of the money and jobs being offered by government? The sons cannot be sold for Rs 10 lakhs or 20 lakhs or government job”. “I don’t want money. I want justice. I want revenge,” she asserted and demanded an investigation of the attack.

Woman claims medical negligence, seeks justice

The attack happened four days after four militants were gunned down by J&K Police and security forces.

